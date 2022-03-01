Advertisement
Tralee’s St Patrick’s Day parade will promote upcoming completion of greenway

Mar 1, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Tralee's St Patrick's Day parade will promote upcoming completion of greenway
Spraoi ag Paráid Lá Fhéile Pádraig ar an mBuailtín i mBaile an Fheirteáraigh. Pictiúr: Marian O'Flaherty
Tralee’s St Patrick’s Day parade will promote the upcoming completion of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

This year’s theme is ‘Let’s go the Green Way’ and will also bring awareness to sustainability and green initiatives.

The parade will see close on fifty organisations, clubs, groups and businesses take part; they’ll travel from John Joe Sheehy Road, through Boherbee, Castle Street and down the Mall finishing at Bridge Street.

Street closures and traffic restrictions will be in place from early morning.

An online programme of events will be launched in the coming days which highlight the key events and activities taking place.

 

