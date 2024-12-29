Advertisement
Tralee's Soup Kitchen increases capacity to cope with demand for free meals

Dec 29, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Tralee's Soup Kitchen increases capacity to cope with demand for free meals
Staff at Tralee's soup kitchen had to increase capacity during 2024, because of the notable increase in numbers of people turning up each week.

The service - located at Teach an Solas near St John's Church, Ashe Street - provides a free hot meal to anyone who needs one every Saturday.

In 2023, an average of around 80 to 90 meals were served up each week.

But this figure rose to around 115 meals in the second half of 2024.

Co-founder of the soup kitchen, Collette Price, is unsure what factors have caused the increase in demand:

 

