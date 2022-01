A Tralee woman who's won €12,600 - the top prize in the Radio Kerry Radio Bingo Jackpot - says she can't believe her luck.

Caroline O'Halloran from Monavalley bought her winning book in Byrne's Spar in Oakpark, Tralee.

The jackpot had been rolling over weekly since last July.

Caroline's success is the second win since Radio Kerry introduced its new bingo game to raise funds for local charities last May.

Caroline is absolutely delighted to win €12,600.