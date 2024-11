A Tralee woman says the social welfare system unfairly penalises widows who are not of pension age.

Helen Lyons's husband died seven years ago but she was not entitled to the full widow's pension because she was in her fifties and her children were over the age of 16.

Ms Lyons, who's now 63, had worked in a nursing home but if she returns to work part-time, she would lose her pension entitlements.

Advertisement

She says bereaved spouses should get the full widow or widower's pension: