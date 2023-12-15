Advertisement
News

Tralee woman and producer of Strictly gives nothing away ahead of finale

Dec 15, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Tralee woman and producer of Strictly gives nothing away ahead of finale
Share this article

A Tralee woman is the series producer of one of the most popular shows on British television.

Nicola Fitzgerald, who’s from Knockmoyle, has been involved in the production of Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years.

The programme’s finale will be aired on BBC One tomorrow night.

Advertisement

Eastenders actor Bobby Brazier and his partner Dianne, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her partner Vito, and West End star Layton Williams with his partner Nikita, will contest the final.

When asked who will win tomorrow night’s finale, Nicola Fitzgerald gave nothing away.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cases of RSV, COVID and the flu contributing to overcrowding at UHK
Advertisement
Inquest opened into death of motorcyclist who died in South Kerry crash
Long-serving Kerry foster carers honoured in celebration by Tusla
Advertisement

Recommended

Road closures to facilitate Christmas parades
Over €470,000 announced for MTU research
Kerry company scoops top prize at London Design Awards 2023
MTU awards first cohort in sustainable agriculture
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus