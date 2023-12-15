Tralee woman and producer of Strictly gives nothing away ahead of finale

A Tralee woman is the series producer of one of the most popular shows on British television.

Nicola Fitzgerald, who’s from Knockmoyle, has been involved in the production of Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years.

The programme’s finale will be aired on BBC One tomorrow night.

Eastenders actor Bobby Brazier and his partner Dianne, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her partner Vito, and West End star Layton Williams with his partner Nikita, will contest the final.

When asked who will win tomorrow night’s finale, Nicola Fitzgerald gave nothing away.