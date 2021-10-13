Advertisement
Tralee Town Centre to be linked to Spa with construction of new greenways

Oct 13, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Town Centre to be linked to Spa with construction of new greenways
Cllr Mikey Sheehy (Fianna Fáil) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Tralee Town Centre will be linked to the Spa with the construction of connecting greenways.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy said he's received confirmation that a walk/cycleway will be constructed from Cockleshell Road to Cuckoo Lane in the Spa.

He said this, coupled with plans to link the Wetlands to Blennerville, means that the town centre will be linked to the Spa via the old railway and the canal.

Speaking on his Facebook page, Councillor Sheehy said it's positive news and will provide an additional amenity for locals and tourists.

 

 

