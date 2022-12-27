Advertisement
Tralee to Scartaglen road closed following collision

Dec 27, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the Tralee to Scartaglen road following a collision.

The road has been closed but is expected to reopen again shortly.

Gardaí have no further detail at this time.

