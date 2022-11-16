Tralee to Listowel greenway route to be chosen early next year

The route for the Tralee to Listowel greenway will be chosen early next year.

The greenway would link up with the North Kerry Greenway on one side, and the Tralee-Fenit greenway on the other, eventually aiming to connect Fenit all the way to Rathkeale in Limerick.

The Tralee to Listowel section is being developed in the Kerry National Road Office, according to an update given to councillors at a recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Early stages of the project will include an environmental appraisal of options, an examination of route constraints, and an assessment of existing bridge structures.

Following that, a public consultation strategy will be developed to engage with the public, local businesses and adjoining landowners.