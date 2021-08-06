Tralee to host ten-day family festival this month

A ten-day family festival will take place in Tralee between August 19th and 29th August.

The team behind the traditional Féile na mBláth Park Festival have announced plans for a series of family-friendly and COVID-compliant events.

The 2021 Park Festival will take place at Pearse Park and a maximum of 200 people will be allowed in the park.

The event will include Irish dancing events, circus workshops and live music.

Full details including information on tickets and the necessary COVID guidelines can be found on www.festivaltralee.com.

Tralee Municipal District of Kerry County Council and Tralee Chamber Alliance will run the 2021 Park Festival at Pearse Park.

Audiences will be asked to comply with all current safety guidelines by booking tickets, completing a Covid-eForm 24 hrs before arrival, temperature checks, sight of COVID App and adherence to social distancing, and mask wearing while moving around.