Tralee Tidy Towns Chair calls for harsher punishments for those disposing of waste incorrectly

Sep 17, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Sep 17, 2024 13:17
The chair of Tralee Tidy Towns says harsher punishments must be handed out to people who avoid disposing of rubbish properly.

Brendan O’Brien was reacting to Kerry County Council’s new waste-centred campaigns - which will take place during National Reuse Month, in October.

This includes a door-to-door campaign focusing on how private and social households manage and dispose of waste.

Mr O’Brien says while the inspection plan is a welcome step, he’s uncertain if it will lead to less fly-tipping.

Brendan O’Brien claims some offenders go to extraordinary lengths to dispose of their waste, and believes harsher penalties need to be introduced.

