Tralee Taxi Association chair says cameras need to be installed in taxis for safety of passengers and drivers

The chair of the Tralee Taxi Association says authorities need to look at installing cameras in taxis for the safety of passengers and drivers.

Terry Boyle was speaking after Dublin taxi driver Raymond Shorten was given a combined prison sentence of 30 years for abusing a girl over a decade ago, and raping two women in 2022.

At the sentencing hearing, Mr Justice Paul McDermott noted the breach of trust in targeting women who expected to be safe and secure in getting a taxi.

Advertisement

Terry Boyle says taxi drivers were saddened and shocked by the crimes committed by Mr Shorten.

He says the National Transport Authority needs to look at making dash-cam compulsory for taxis: