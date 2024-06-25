Advertisement
Tralee solicitor calls for small claims court system for defamation cases

Jun 25, 2024 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Tralee solicitor calls for small claims court system for defamation cases
A Tralee solicitor says a small claims court system should be introduced as a remedy for people who can’t afford to take legal actions to defend their reputations.

Miriam McGillycuddy says if a person believes they’ve been defamed, they may be deterred from taking a civil case as it will cost thousands of euro.

The small claims court allows people to take a case relating to consumer or business claims at a cost of €25.

Ms McGillycuddy says there should be a similar process for people who can’t afford to pursue defamation cases through the higher courts.

A claim being made in the small claims court can’t exceed €2,000.

The procedure allows people to make consumer or business claims without involving a solicitor.

Solicitor Miriam McGillycuddy believes given the rise in the cost-of-living, the €2,000 limit should be increased.

