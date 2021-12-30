Advertisement
News

Tralee shop where €500k lottery ticket was sold is revealed

Dec 30, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Tralee shop where €500k lottery ticket was sold is revealed Tralee shop where €500k lottery ticket was sold is revealed
Share this article

The location of where a winning €500,000 Euromillions plus ticket was bought in Tralee has been revealed as Hussey's shop on Princes Quay.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Monday at Hussey's Shop and scooped the €500,000 prize in Tuesday night's draw.

The winning numbers were: 11, 19, 26, 31, 49.

Advertisement

Shop owner Gerard Hussey says he was thrilled to hear that one of his customers won the top prize amount.

The Kerry winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus