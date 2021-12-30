Tralee shop where €500k lottery ticket was sold is revealed

The location of where a winning €500,000 Euromillions plus ticket was bought in Tralee has been revealed as Hussey's shop on Princes Quay.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Monday at Hussey's Shop and scooped the €500,000 prize in Tuesday night's draw.

The winning numbers were: 11, 19, 26, 31, 49.

Shop owner Gerard Hussey says he was thrilled to hear that one of his customers won the top prize amount.

The Kerry winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.