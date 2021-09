The Bracker O'Regan Road in Tralee has reopened following a collision last evening.

The incident involving a car and a motorcycle happened around 9 o'clock last night.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for injuries.

Advertisement

Nobody else was injured in the collision.

Gardaí say the road, which was closed as a result, has now been reopened.