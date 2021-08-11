Advertisement
Tralee property rental company says demand exceeding supply by ten to one

Aug 11, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Tralee property rental company says demand exceeding supply by ten to one
The director of a Tralee property rental company says demand is exceeding supply for rented accommodation by at least ten to one.

A report from Daft.ie revealed that average rent in Kerry jumped by 16.5% in a year; the highest increase in the country.

Rory Kerins from ProPlan says over the past decade successive governments have interfered in the rental market causing it to become over regulated.

As a result, he says property owners are choosing to exit the market.

Mr Kerins believes these owners should be offered graduated tax breaks in return for signing a legal contract committing their property to the rental market for at least five years:

