Tralee photographer wins 2 awards at AIB Press Photographer of the Year Awards

A Kerry photographer has scooped two national awards at the AIB Press Photographer of the Year Awards.

Tralee’s Domnick Walsh was recognised for his outstanding photography, talent and expertise.

He received a silver award in the nature and environment category, for his piece Nature’s Winter Transformation.

Advertisement

Mr Walsh also won bronze in the art and entertainment category for his picture “snooze crew” - of Rose of Tralee entrants enjoying downtime before the televised show.

He was presented with the awards at a ceremony in Dublin recently.

Advertisement