Tralee photographer wins 2 awards at AIB Press Photographer of the Year Awards

A Kerry photographer has scooped two national awards at the AIB Press Photographer of the Year Awards.
Tralee’s Domnick Walsh was recognised for his outstanding photography, talent and expertise.
He received a silver award in the nature and environment category, for his piece Nature’s Winter Transformation.
Mr Walsh also won bronze in the art and entertainment category for his picture “snooze crew” - of Rose of Tralee entrants enjoying downtime before the televised show.
He was presented with the awards at a ceremony in Dublin recently.
The frost has arrived in Tralee's Town Park, with temperatures dipping to -3°C. Icy patches and light breezes blanket the 35-acre park, where areas left to rewilde showcase nature’s winter transformation.
As foliage rots and returns to the earth, the park’s beauty deepens, offering a serene winter landscape for all to enjoy.
Photo By : Domnick Walsh Photography for the Irish Examner .
40 winks for our Roses ahead of rehersals. Monaghan Rose Anne-Marie McArdle, Louth Rose Justine McGuirk, Wicklow Rose Kerry Byrne, Melbourne Rose Dervla Dolan, Ohio Rose Aoife Zuercher, Cork Rose Shauna O'Sullivan, Leitrim Rose Shauna Murtagh and Waterford Rose Abby Walsh pictured as the Roses rehearse ahead of the RTÉ televised selection nights at the 2024 Rose of Tralee International Festival .
Photo By : Domnick Walsh Photography .
