Tralee nursing home non-compliant in three areas

Jan 30, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Tralee nursing home non-compliant in three areas
A Kerry nursing home has been found to be non-compliant in three areas.

HIQA carried out an unannounced inspection at Aperee Living, Shehanagh, Tralee on September 27th last.

It was found to be compliant in 14 areas, substantially compliant in five, but non-compliant in three categories - governance and management, infection control, and fire precautions.

Out of 22 regulations, the inspector found that Aperee Living, Shehanagh, Tralee was fully compliant in 14 areas, substantially compliant in five, but non-compliant in three areas.

Aperee Living wasn’t compliant in governance and management; some management systems, in particular those associated with fire safety management and infection prevention and control, weren’t robust enough to ensure the service was safe, and appropriately and effectively monitored.

The nursing home was found to be non-compliant with fire precautions, with the inspector noting some issues identified in a previous inspection remained outstanding, including that 13 doors had yet to be replaced with fire doors, and that a register showed routine fire safety checks weren’t completed.

Infection control was also deemed to be non-compliant, with some clinical sinks not having a hands-free mechanism to lessen the risk of cross infection, and inappropriate items being stored on the floor in the housekeeping room.

Aperee Living was found to be fully compliant with 14 of 22 regulations, including staffing, health care, and residents’ rights.

It was substantially compliant in five areas, meaning improvements were needed to meet full compliance; these included training and staff development, and food and nutrition.

 

