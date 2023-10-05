Tralee Meals on Wheels looking for Christmas Day dinner volunteers

Tralee Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to assist the group on Christmas Day.

It's looking for people to help with its Christmas Day dinner that it’s organising for those who avail or wish to avail of the service.

The festive celebration will be held in Tralee Meals on Wheels’ new centre which is based at the Tralee Community Development Project on Upper Rock Street.

Paddy Kevane is vice-chair of the group.

If you wish to volunteer with Tralee Meals on Wheels, you may contact the Kerry Volunteer Centre on (066) 711 7966 or email [email protected].

Paddy Kevane says they're grateful to many groups and individuals.