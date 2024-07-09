Advertisement
Tralee man with 180 previous told to leave members of public alone when drunk

Jul 9, 2024 13:38 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee man with 180 previous convictions has been told in court to stay away from members of the public when he’s drunk, and stay out of trouble.

62-year-old Christopher Healy, with an address at Mitchel’s Avenue in Tralee, was given the warning by Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court.

Mr Healy had been given a suspended sentence for criminal damage and public order offences.

Mr Healy admitted that on the afternoon of 17th June this year, he kicked tables and chairs over outside The Daily Grind café in Tralee.

Inspector Chris Manton told the court he didn’t cause them damage but he knocked them over.

This behaviour related to the charge of criminal damage.

Inspector Manton said he then began shouting and roaring expletives at gardaí on Bridge Street, which related to the public order offence.

The court heard Mr Healy has 180 previous convictions, including four for criminal damage and one attempted robbery.

Judge David Waters said he’s going to give Mr Healy one last chance to stay out of trouble, and handed him a four-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Addressing Mr Healy, Judge Waters said he has very little confidence that Mr Healy will stay out of trouble.

Judge Waters told him if he comes before him in the court again on any charge other than Section 4 Public Order, he will be forced to give Mr Healy a custodial sentence.

Judge Waters said he can get drunk, but he has to leave members of the public and businesses alone.

As he walked out of the courtroom, Mr Healy asked the judge to confirm he had to stay out of trouble for two years, and Judge Waters replied “Yes”.

 

