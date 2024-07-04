Knocknagoshel man sent forward for alleged sexual messages with fictional child

A Knocknagoshel man has been sent forward for trial for allegedly sending sexually explicit material to what he thought was a child.

59-year-old John O’Connell of Behenaugh, Knocknagoshel, faces 12 counts of alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

Tralee District Court heard that Mr O’Connell was interacting with a fictional person.

At Tralee District Court this week, Mr O’Connell’s solicitor Brendan Ahern confirmed the book of evidence against him had been served.

There are 12 charges against him contained in the book of evidence.

It’s alleged that Mr O’Connell, on dates in February 2023, did by means of information and communication technology send sexually explicit material to a child – relating to 11 separate counts.

It’s also alleged that he communicated with another person (including a child) for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child, also in February 2023 – there is one count relating to this alleged offending.

Judge David Waters sent him forward to the present sitting of Tralee Circuit Criminal Court for trial or on a signed plea if one is entered, on the charges in the book of evidence against him.

When Judge Waters began discussing bail conditions, it was pointed out to him by solicitor Brendan Ahern that the alleged injured party was actually a fictional person.

Judge Waters told the court that as there was no victim capable of being identified in this case, there was also no ban on reporting details in the case, including the name of Mr O’Connell.

Mr O’Connell will now either stand trial in Tralee Circuit Court, or enter a guilty plea.