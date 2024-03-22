Tralee man sent forward for trial charged with assault causing harm to woman

A Tralee man has been sent forward for trial for allegedly assaulting a woman, causing her harm.

36-year-old Michael Coffey of 5 Pembroke Court, Pembroke Street, Tralee, appeared in Tralee District Court recently.

He faces one charge of assault causing harm, to a woman at his home address on 13th April last year.

Mr Coffey is in custody in relation to this matter, and the court was told there was no fresh bail application for him.

Judge David Waters sent him forward for trial to the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Criminal Court, or on a signed plea if one is made.