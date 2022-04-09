Advertisement
Tralee man graduates from Migrant Councillor Internship Programme

Apr 9, 2022 11:04 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee man has graduated from the Migrant Councillor Internship Programme.

Valentine Asafor from Tralee, was among a number of migrants who were celebrated at an event recently as they graduated from the programme run by the Immigrant Council of Ireland.

The initiative is aimed at increasing migrant representation in society.

The Kerry graduate was presented with a certificate by Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development Joe O’Brien at a ceremony in Dublin.

