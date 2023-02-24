Advertisement
News

Tralee man announced as chair for South Munster MABS

Feb 24, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Tralee man announced as chair for South Munster MABS Tralee man announced as chair for South Munster MABS
Share this article

A Tralee man has been announced as the new chair of South Munster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS).

Paddy Kevane, who is a job coach with Employability Service Kerry and assistant lecturer in social care, will replace Stella O’Sullivan who is stepping down due to work commitments.

Paddy joined the South Munster MABS committee in June 2021; he’s also involved in St Vincent De Paul in Kerry, Meals on Wheels Tralee and FoodShare Kerry.

Advertisement

South Munster MABS offers support to those experiencing debt in a number of areas including mortgage arrears, bank loans, overdrafts, utilities and credit cards.

MABS can be contacted on 0818 07 2000 or through their website www.mabs.ie.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus