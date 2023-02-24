Tralee man announced as chair for South Munster MABS

A Tralee man has been announced as the new chair of South Munster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS).

Paddy Kevane, who is a job coach with Employability Service Kerry and assistant lecturer in social care, will replace Stella O’Sullivan who is stepping down due to work commitments.

Paddy joined the South Munster MABS committee in June 2021; he’s also involved in St Vincent De Paul in Kerry, Meals on Wheels Tralee and FoodShare Kerry.

South Munster MABS offers support to those experiencing debt in a number of areas including mortgage arrears, bank loans, overdrafts, utilities and credit cards.

MABS can be contacted on 0818 07 2000 or through their website www.mabs.ie.