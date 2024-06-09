After the fourth count for the Tralee Local Electoral Area, Sinn Fein councillor Deirdre Ferris looks set to be elected in the next count, as she's 61 votes off the quota.

The fourth count saw the distribution of 324 counts of the eliminated candidate, Eddie O'Grady of the Irish People party.

Fifty-four per cent of his votes went to Jacob Sweeney of the National Party, the latter received 175 votes, bringing him to 576.

Five seats remain to be filled in the Tralee LEA with Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy elected in the first count and Labour councillor Terry O'Brien in the third.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris leads the remaining candidates who are contesting the five remaining seats, she received 15 votes from Eddie O'Grady's transfers, taking her to 1,627. The quota is 1,688.

Independent councillor Sam Locke follows her with 1,119 ballots, he picked up 22 votes in the fourth count.

Sinn Féin's Paul Daly now has 1,089 votes, he received an extra 16 votes.

Fianna Fail's Anne O'Sullivan received 3 more votes in O'Grady transfers, her vote now stands at 937.

Angie Baily, Fine Gael +6 = 866

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent +21 =831

Cllr Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin +3 = 738

Sinead Donnelly, Fine Gael + 3 = 725

Anluan Dunne, the Green Party +7 = 687

Jacob Sweeney, the National Party + 175 = 576

Mistura Oyebanji, Social Democrats + 0 = 456

Paddy Kevane, Sinn Féin + 9 = 386

Because Terry O'Brien's surplus of 33 votes can't affect the outcome of the election, the candidate left in the field with the fewest votes has been eliminated - Sinn Féin's Paddy Kevane.

His votes will now be distributed in the fifth count.