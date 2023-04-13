Advertisement
News

Tralee house on the market for over €1 million

Apr 13, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Tralee house on the market for over €1 million Tralee house on the market for over €1 million
Share this article

A Tralee house has been put on the market for over €1 million.

Ballard House in Ballyard, Tralee is a period house with manicured gardens and a coach house; both the main house and coach house have been renovated to a high standard.

The two-storey over basement residence was re-plumbed and re-wired, to include a high insulation specification, oil fired central heating, with the retention of original features.

Advertisement

Among the rooms it houses are four bedrooms, a games room, and a cellar, while the coach house is a two-story building with two-bedrooms.

Auctioneer Gary O’Driscoll is seeking offers in the region of €1.4 million.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus