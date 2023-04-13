Tralee house on the market for over €1 million

A Tralee house has been put on the market for over €1 million.

Ballard House in Ballyard, Tralee is a period house with manicured gardens and a coach house; both the main house and coach house have been renovated to a high standard.

The two-storey over basement residence was re-plumbed and re-wired, to include a high insulation specification, oil fired central heating, with the retention of original features.

Among the rooms it houses are four bedrooms, a games room, and a cellar, while the coach house is a two-story building with two-bedrooms.

Auctioneer Gary O’Driscoll is seeking offers in the region of €1.4 million.