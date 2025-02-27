Tralee headquartered company named as "One of the Best Workplaces in Ireland"

A Tralee headquartered company has been named as One of the Best Workplaces in Ireland for the first time

ENERCON was recognised among the Best Medium Workplaces™ in Ireland 2025.

A total of 135 organisations were recognised at the 23rd annual Great Place to Work Awards, which took place yesterday.

Managing director of ENERCON Windfarm Services Ireland ltd, Noranne Stack said, “We are delighted to be recognised as one of Ireland’s Best Workplaces. At ENERCON our people are our greatest strength, and this award reflects their hard work and dedication. As a company, we are committed to fostering a workplace where people feel valued, listened to, and safe so we can continue to uphold the standards of being a Great Place to Work.”

This achievement highlights these organisations’ efforts in cultivating workplaces where everyone, from every walk of life, can reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully. These exceptional workplaces have shown that their commitment to excellence doesn’t stop here—they continue to actively listen to their people and seek ways to further enhance their workplace culture”, said Cathal Divilly, CEO of Great Place to Work® Ireland.