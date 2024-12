Gardaí in Tralee seized an e-scooter from a 12-year-old child yesterday after the child almost collided with a pedestrian.

At around 3pm yesterday, gardaí noticed the child driving the e-scooter at speed on a footpath, and then almost collide with a pedestrian.

Gardaí from the Kerry Roads Policing Unit seized the e-scooter.

E-scooter users must be aged 16 or over in Ireland and obey a maximum speed of 20km/h, while they're banned from footpaths.