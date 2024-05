This year’s Tralee Food Festival is getting underway today.

The festival will kick-off at 5.30pm this evening and will continue over the weekend.

Some of the entertainment on offer includes food demos, live music, taste trails, street food and family activities.

Events will take place at the Island of Geese, the Abbey car park and Tralee Town Square.

For a full programme of events see traleefoodfestival.com