Tralee family thankful for community support while their elderly father was missing

The family of an elderly Tralee man, who was missing for nearly 27-hours, says they were overwhelmed with the response and support of the community.

93-year-old Liam Brassil went missing from his home at Sycamore View, Caherwesheen at about 5.30pm on Thursday.

Mr Brassil has dementia and reduced mobility.

Large searches took place involving Gardaí, Civil Defence, rescue and volunteer groups, the Rescue 115 helicopter and members of the public from all parts of the county.

Mr Brassil was found around 8.30pm on Friday in the Caherwesheen area.

His daughter Paula Brassil says the family are so thankful for the support shown to them while Liam was missing: