Advertisement
News

Tralee education technology company launches new product

Nov 18, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Tralee education technology company launches new product Tralee education technology company launches new product
Share this article

Tralee education technology company, Athena Analytics, has launched a new product.

The company’s first piece of software, the Athena Tracker, is used by over 400 schools in Ireland, as well as schools in the UK.

It’s an academic monitoring tool which creates a student’s baseline potential in each subject and highlights when a student falls below this and may need further support.

Advertisement

The new software, Athena FitnessMark, allows schools to record results of fitness tests on students, and these can be compared with the class, year group, and national database.

The platform offers an objective report on the fitness profile of a student, that can be used by PE teachers to discuss with parents at parent-teacher meetings.

This information gives the school a complete, holistic overview of each student’s physical health, and allows the school to proactively support their students in health and wellness.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus