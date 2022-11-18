Tralee education technology company launches new product

Tralee education technology company, Athena Analytics, has launched a new product.

The company’s first piece of software, the Athena Tracker, is used by over 400 schools in Ireland, as well as schools in the UK.

It’s an academic monitoring tool which creates a student’s baseline potential in each subject and highlights when a student falls below this and may need further support.

The new software, Athena FitnessMark, allows schools to record results of fitness tests on students, and these can be compared with the class, year group, and national database.

The platform offers an objective report on the fitness profile of a student, that can be used by PE teachers to discuss with parents at parent-teacher meetings.

This information gives the school a complete, holistic overview of each student’s physical health, and allows the school to proactively support their students in health and wellness.