Tralee dentist who came to the aid of teenager named 'Caring Dentist of the year'

Nov 22, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
20/11/2021 MAXWELLS PHOTOGRAPHY DUBLIN - NO FEE COLGATE CARING DENTIST OF THE YEAR AWARDS 2021, INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL, BALLSBRIDGE, DUBLIN. PIC SHOWS: Dr. Colm O’Loghlen, winner of the overall Caring Dentist of the Year Award, with Jonathan White, of Colgate and Dr. Clodagh McAllister, President of the Irish Dental Association, pictured at the Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year Awards 202, InterContinental Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin. Dr Colm O’Loghlen of Bridge Street Dental Practice, Tralee was announced as this year’s overall winner of the Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year 2021. He was awarded for the care he provided to a traumatised teenager out-of-hours after the teen lost his two front teeth in a fall. Dr O’Loghlen was also named Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year for Munster. Hosted by the Irish Dental Association (IDA) and Colgate, the annual awards celebrate dentists that have provided dental treatment and care over and above expectations, often with transformative effects, as nominated by patients and the public. IDA President, Dr Clodagh McAllister, said: “What makes these awards so special is that it is patients sharing their personal stories, shining a spotlight on the incredible commitment and care that dentists are providing every day in the communities that they serve.” PIC: MAXWELL’S NO REPRO FEE
A Kerry dentist who came to the rescue of a traumatized teenager, has been named the Colgate 'Caring Dentist of the Year' for 2021.

Colm O'Loughlen of Bridge Place Dental in Tralee, opened his surgery late on a Saturday night, after reading on Facebook that a 15-year-old boy was in urgent need of dental care.

The boy had broken his two front teeth after falling from a wall, but no dentist was available at the local hospitals to come to his aid.

Mr O'Loughlen saw his mother's plea for help on Facebook and opened the surgery, where he was able to successfull re-implant the two teeth.

The Tralee dentist was named the overall winner of the competition at a ceremony in Dublin on Saturday night, having been chosen from almost a thousand nominations.

 

