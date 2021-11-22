Tralee dentist who came to the aid of teenager named 'Caring Dentist of the year'

A Kerry dentist who came to the rescue of a traumatized teenager, has been named the Colgate 'Caring Dentist of the Year' for 2021.

Colm O'Loughlen of Bridge Place Dental in Tralee, opened his surgery late on a Saturday night, after reading on Facebook that a 15-year-old boy was in urgent need of dental care.

The boy had broken his two front teeth after falling from a wall, but no dentist was available at the local hospitals to come to his aid.

Advertisement

Mr O'Loughlen saw his mother's plea for help on Facebook and opened the surgery, where he was able to successfull re-implant the two teeth.

The Tralee dentist was named the overall winner of the competition at a ceremony in Dublin on Saturday night, having been chosen from almost a thousand nominations.