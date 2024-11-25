Tralee dentist receives top award at this year's Colgate Caring Dentist Awards

Tralee dentist Doctor Tom Quilter was the overall winner at this year's Colgate Caring Dentist Awards.

Dr Quilter of St John's Dental Clinic Tralee was nominated for the Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year award by a patient who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

The patient who nominated him said that last year Tom diagnosed osteonecrosis of my jaw caused by part of the cancer treatment.

She said that her medical team did not agree with the diagnosis, but Tom persisted and ensured I consulted a surgeon who successfully operated on my jaw.

Through Dr Quilter’s observation, the patient got the treatment she needed as soon as it was possible.

The annual Colgate Caring Dentists Awards recognise dentists that have provided dental treatment and care over and above the call of duty, often with transformative effects, as nominated by patients and members of the public.

The judging panel felt the treatment and care Dr Tom Quilter provided to a family, already experiencing untold challenges, made a significant difference to the lives of those patients.