Advertisement
News

Tralee court told €1.1 million worth of suspected drugs could be oregano as analysis not yet completed

Feb 8, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Tralee court told €1.1 million worth of suspected drugs could be oregano as analysis not yet completed
Share this article

Tralee District Court was told suspected cannabis worth around €1.1 million could be oregano, as the analysis of the substance has not been completed.

Sergeant Chris Manton made the remark in the case of 42-year-old father of four Peter Collins, of Knocknagoshel village.

Mr Collins faces two charges contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act, in relation to the seizure of the suspected drug.

Advertisement

Mr Collins was arrested in Knocknagoshel last Thursday, arising from a joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit.

He appeared in Tralee District Court before Judge David Waters yesterday morning, having been charged with two counts of having the drugs for sale or supply.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that the allegation is that he was in possession of cannabis worth around €1.1 million, but the analysis of the substance seized was not completed.

Advertisement

The court heard this means it cannot be confirmed the substance is cannabis, and defending solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said this is regardless of what was said in the garda station.

Judge David Waters remarked that for all we know, the substance could be flour, and Sergeant Manton replied that it could be oregano.

Mr Collins was remanded on continuing bail to 20th March, at which point Judge David Waters will assess whether he has jurisdiction in the case, or send the matter to a higher court.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

37-year-old charged with double murder of father and daughter in Tralee house fire
Advertisement
Global Economic Summit expected to be held in Kerry every year
Quarter of county councillors say they feel pressure to attend Kerry funerals
Advertisement

Recommended

Quarter of county councillors say they feel pressure to attend Kerry funerals
Tralee based Premiere Financial partners with Fairstone Ireland
Increased listenership to Radio Kerry
Kieran Donaghy Israel call backed by Kerry councillor and basketball chair
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus