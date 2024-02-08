Tralee District Court was told suspected cannabis worth around €1.1 million could be oregano, as the analysis of the substance has not been completed.

Sergeant Chris Manton made the remark in the case of 42-year-old father of four Peter Collins, of Knocknagoshel village.

Mr Collins faces two charges contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act, in relation to the seizure of the suspected drug.

Mr Collins was arrested in Knocknagoshel last Thursday, arising from a joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit.

He appeared in Tralee District Court before Judge David Waters yesterday morning, having been charged with two counts of having the drugs for sale or supply.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the court that the allegation is that he was in possession of cannabis worth around €1.1 million, but the analysis of the substance seized was not completed.

The court heard this means it cannot be confirmed the substance is cannabis, and defending solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said this is regardless of what was said in the garda station.

Judge David Waters remarked that for all we know, the substance could be flour, and Sergeant Manton replied that it could be oregano.

Mr Collins was remanded on continuing bail to 20th March, at which point Judge David Waters will assess whether he has jurisdiction in the case, or send the matter to a higher court.