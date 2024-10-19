Advertisement
News

Tralee councillors vote in favour of establishment of quiet road along Tralee-Fenit greenway

Oct 19, 2024 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Tralee councillors vote in favour of establishment of quiet road along Tralee-Fenit greenway
Share this article

Elected Tralee councillors have voted in favour of the establishment of a quiet road along the Tralee-Fenit greenway.

The councillors moved to adopt the chief executives recommendations for the upgrades at the L2004 Ballygarran, the Spa road, at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

The CEO’s report and recommendations were in accordance with Section 179 (3) of the Planning and Development Act 2000; and Part 8 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001.

Advertisement

The development will see the upgrade of 800m of the L2004 Ballygarran, the Spa road, between the Oyster Tavern and Lassinagh Bridge, to a quiet road.

The council says quiet roads are a new concept, whereby the roads are low traffic, with low speeds and gives more priority to pedestrians and cyclists.

It will also establish a new entrance/exit to the Tralee-Fenit greenway, and involves upgrades of road and greenway access, ancillary works and extension of the 50km speed limit over the 800m stretch.

Advertisement

Six submissions were received during public consultation with the council outlining guidelines to address these.

The proposal was made by Independent councillor Sam Locke and seconded by Labour councillor, Terry O’Brien.

Six of the elected Tralee MD councillors voted in favour of the proposal, while one councillor was absent from the vote.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry MEP calls on EU to shift energy focus to strategizing for 2040
Advertisement
Disability Participation and Awareness Fund open for Kerry non-profits
Closing date for annual teenage poetry speaking competition approaches
Advertisement

Recommended

Coursing Updates From Abbeydorney
Kerry MEP calls on EU to shift energy focus to strategizing for 2040
Limerick & Leopardstown Host Saturday Racing Fixtures
Warriors Away To UCD In Round 4 Of Basketball Ireland Men's Superleague
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus