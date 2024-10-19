Tralee councillors vote in favour of establishment of quiet road along Tralee-Fenit greenway

Elected Tralee councillors have voted in favour of the establishment of a quiet road along the Tralee-Fenit greenway.

The councillors moved to adopt the chief executives recommendations for the upgrades at the L2004 Ballygarran, the Spa road, at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

The CEO’s report and recommendations were in accordance with Section 179 (3) of the Planning and Development Act 2000; and Part 8 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001.

Advertisement

The development will see the upgrade of 800m of the L2004 Ballygarran, the Spa road, between the Oyster Tavern and Lassinagh Bridge, to a quiet road.

The council says quiet roads are a new concept, whereby the roads are low traffic, with low speeds and gives more priority to pedestrians and cyclists.

It will also establish a new entrance/exit to the Tralee-Fenit greenway, and involves upgrades of road and greenway access, ancillary works and extension of the 50km speed limit over the 800m stretch.

Advertisement

Six submissions were received during public consultation with the council outlining guidelines to address these.

The proposal was made by Independent councillor Sam Locke and seconded by Labour councillor, Terry O’Brien.

Six of the elected Tralee MD councillors voted in favour of the proposal, while one councillor was absent from the vote.