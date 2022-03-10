Tralee councillors vote for Island of Geese performance area cover

Tralee councillors have voted in favour of a steel structure to provide cover in the performance area of the Island of Geese.

The vote took place at this week’s meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

The performance area is located at the site of the former Denny Bacon Factory and works are due to finish early this year but no specific date has been given.

The development includes the installation of two tensile fabric structures with steel supports to be constructed over the performance area in the Island of Geese.

Geological Survey Ireland, Irish Water and An Garda Siochana had no objections to the proposal.

In their submission, Gardai said it’s likely the area will attract anti-social behaviour, particularly at night-time.

However, Gardai said the seating area isn’t hidden from view and is permanently well lit, meaning it will limit its appeal to those congregating for no purpose.

The performance space will be used to facilitate a wide range of cultural events in Tralee.

The development is funded under the Urban Regeneration and Development scheme.