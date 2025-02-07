A councillor from Tralee says only 44% of e-scooter and e-bike users were wearing helmets when they were involved in accidents.

Councillor Angie Baily quoted the peer-reviewed JAMA Surgery journal at the recent full Kerry County Council meeting.

She asked the council to contact the Minister of Transport to improve laws about electric scooter and electric bike use and ownership.

The council said that the Road Safety Matters programme, created by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Department of Education, includes a 10-week module on the safe use of e-scooters and e-bikes.

They said that teachers are trained to deliver this programme to transition year and 5th-year students.

The council also mentioned that Declan Keogh, the road safety officer, is creating social media videos to promote safe e-scooter and e-bike use, which are set to launch in March.