Tralee councillor appeals to the public to report suspected animal abuse

Nov 1, 2024 17:13 By radiokerrynews
Tralee councillor appeals to the public to report suspected animal abuse
A Tralee councillor has appealed to the public to contact the authorities about cases of suspected animal abuse.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris said gardaí in Tralee yesterday removed a dog from its owners.

It's alleged the dog was tied to a broken window all day and was surrounded by refuse and filth.

A concerned person living nearby complained to the dog warden who could do nothing, because the dog was being kept in a private residence. She then rang Councillor Deirdre Ferris who got the Gardaí involved.

The dog is now being treated by a vet and kept at the dog pound in Tralee.

Cllr Ferris says the authorities have powers to investigate alleged cruelty or neglect even if the animal is being kept in a private residence.

