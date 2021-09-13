Tralee company to create 20 new jobs with expansion into former BorgWarner factory

A Tralee company is to create 20 new jobs through its expansion into the former BorgWarner factory.

WAZP, which is a global supply chain company for additive manufacturing, is to develop a new 3D printing operation at a cost of €2 million.

It allows companies transform ideas from digital plans into physical products through 3D printing; among the companies WAZP has worked it is IKEA.

WAZP has now announced it’s expanding its operations at the Monavalley Business Park, into the former BorgWarner factory.

The €2 million investment involves the creation of a new 3D printing facility.

WAZP will create 20 jobs over the next two to three years, with roles in product design, engineering, supply chain, and operations.

The company adds the majority of these will be flexible roles, where employees will be able to blend remote and in-office working.

WAZP says along with the ever-growing number of technology companies and academic institutions, this development further establishes Kerry as a hub for science, technology, and innovation.

It adds the continued support from the local community has been hugely beneficial.

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin, says WAZP’s commitment to creating jobs and growing a cutting-edge sustainable business, proves a successful company can start and grow in Kerry.