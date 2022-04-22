Advertisement
Tralee community centre available at short notice for Ukrainian refugees

Apr 22, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Tralee community centre available at short notice for Ukrainian refugees
A community centre in Tralee remains available for use as a centre for Ukrainian refugee but has not yet been requested by the State.

Cumann Iosaef was identified as a centre for accommodation at last month’s meeting of Kerry County Council.

The Balloonagh building is available at short notice should it be needed.

Minister for Integration Roderic O'Gorman has said that large centres will come more into use as the numbers of Ukrainian refugees arriving into Ireland continues to increase.

Hotel, guest house and bed and breakfast accommodation have been taken up across the country to accommodate the numbers of refugees who have arrived over the past seven weeks.

Initially, John Mitchels GAA complex in Tralee was identified as a possible rest centre for arriving refugees but at last month’s meeting of Kerry County Council, CEO Moira Murrell said Cumman Iosaef community centre would be used if there’s a shortage of beds for refugees.

Meanwhile, 800 vacant homes are to be provided by local authorities and approved housing bodies nationally;  however, none of these will be in Kerry according to the council.

The Kerry Community Response Forum met yesterday to assess the latest situation and needs of the Ukrainian refugees now residing in the county.

 

