The CEO of Tralee Chamber Alliance says December 8th shouldn’t just be promoted as a shopping event, but as a tradition.

The tradition of Christmas shopping in towns and cities has declined in recent years with the rise in internet shopping and Black Friday promotions.

Colette O'Connor says it’s a tradition that should be revived.

She says it should be part of the festive experience which would give people a chance to savour the atmosphere in the build up to Christmas: