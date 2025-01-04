Tralee Chamber Alliance looking to grow existing festivals

Tralee Chamber Alliance is looking to improve on and grow the offering at the existing festivals held in the town.

CEO of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Colette O’Connor says these types of events are vital for the area and for the county as a whole.

She says in Kerry there’s a great offering of festivals and events throughout the year, adding these events help attract people into towns and villages.

Advertisement

Colette O’Connor says Tralee Chamber Alliance wants to grow what’s on offer during their existing festivals: