Advertisement
News

Tralee Chamber Alliance looking to grow existing festivals

Jan 4, 2025 13:24 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Chamber Alliance looking to grow existing festivals
Share this article

Tralee Chamber Alliance is looking to improve on and grow the offering at the existing festivals held in the town.

CEO of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Colette O’Connor says these types of events are vital for the area and for the county as a whole.

She says in Kerry there’s a great offering of festivals and events throughout the year, adding these events help attract people into towns and villages.

Advertisement

Colette O’Connor says Tralee Chamber Alliance wants to grow what’s on offer during their existing festivals:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry SPCA reveals most unusual animal welfare call out of 2024
Advertisement
Grit available for Kerry communities as weather warning kicks in
North Kerry road to close for four months to lay underground cable
Advertisement

Recommended

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Racing Cancelled
Kerry SPCA reveals most unusual animal welfare call out of 2024
Grit available for Kerry communities as weather warning kicks in
Theo Marcel Farquharson joins Kerry FC
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus