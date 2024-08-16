Advertisement
Tralee campaigner for social media regulations believes governments are closer to enacting stricter legislation

Aug 16, 2024 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Tralee campaigner for social media regulations believes governments are closer to enacting stricter legislation
Liam Walsh pictured with his daughter Maia. Maia died age 13 in October 2022. Mr Walsh campaigns for child protection online and for holding social media companies responsible for the content on their platform. He believes Maia's death was as a result of coming under the influence of damaging and harmful online content.
A Tralee man who's campaigned for social media companies to be held accountable for their content believes governments are closer to enacting stricter regulations.

Liam Walsh's 13-year-old daughter Maia died in October 2022 as a result, Mr Walsh believes, of harmful social media content.

Mr Walsh, who's originally from The Spa outside Tralee, believes Maia was prompted to self-harm by online content, particularly onTik Tok.

Mr Walsh believes recent riots and threats against politicians will lead to governments introducing stricter regulations and penalties for social media companies.

Mr Walsh is in Tralee this week, and along with the International Rose of Tralee Festival, is remembering his daughter who spent her summers in Tralee.

If you are affected by any of the content of Mr Walshe's interview, you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

