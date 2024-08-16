Tralee campaigner for social media regulations believes governments are closer to enacting stricter legislation

A Tralee man who's campaigned for social media companies to be held accountable for their content believes governments are closer to enacting stricter regulations.

Liam Walsh's 13-year-old daughter Maia died in October 2022 as a result, Mr Walsh believes, of harmful social media content.

Mr Walsh, who's originally from The Spa outside Tralee, believes Maia was prompted to self-harm by online content, particularly onTik Tok.

Mr Walsh believes recent riots and threats against politicians will lead to governments introducing stricter regulations and penalties for social media companies.

Mr Walsh is in Tralee this week, and along with the International Rose of Tralee Festival, is remembering his daughter who spent her summers in Tralee.

If you are affected by any of the content of Mr Walshe's interview, you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123.