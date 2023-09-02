Tralee bus station closed briefly this week due to anti-social behaviour

Bus Éireann has confirmed that its station in Tralee was closed for a time this week as a result of anti-social behaviour.

The company says gardaí were called and worked closely with station staff to resolve the situation.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around noon at the bus station on John Joe Sheehy Road in Tralee.

Bus Éireann says it took around 20 minutes to resolve the matter and that the station was closed briefly during this time.

The company states anti-social behaviour is not tolerated in any of its stations or onboard its services.

Bus Éireann has been cooperating fully with the garda investigation and CCTV footage has been made available to gardaí.

The company wouldn’t state what was the nature of the anti-social behaviour.