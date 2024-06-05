Tralee Boxing Club step closer to getting clubhouse

Tralee Boxing Club has come a step closer to getting its own clubhouse.

Construction of the €3 million facility is expected to begin in 2025.

However, preliminary work on the new 1,041qm facility has gotten underway.

The two-storey building on a brownfield site at the junction of Boherbee and Dean’s Lane will provide state of the art boxing resources, as well as a community space.

The clubhouse will include a boxing gym, gym hall, meeting rooms, and offices, together with a canteen for use by the boxing gym members.

It forms part of the Mitchels Boherbee Community Regeneration Project.