Tralee Boxing Club step closer to getting clubhouse

Jun 5, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
4.6.2024 : Repro Free : Tralee is to get a new Boxing Club built for the town. Phase One of the Enabling works for the New Boxing Club in Deane’s Lane, Tralee Co Kerry started today - Pictured looking on were Linda McGrath Sec Tralee Boxing Club who was boxing with Niamh O'Sullivan of Kerry County Council - Also pictured were Mayor of Kerry Jim Finucane and Minister Norma Foley . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Tralee Boxing Club has come a step closer to getting its own clubhouse.

Construction of the €3 million facility is expected to begin in 2025.

However, preliminary work on the new 1,041qm facility has gotten underway.

The two-storey building on a brownfield site at the junction of Boherbee and Dean’s Lane will provide state of the art boxing resources, as well as a community space.

The clubhouse will include a boxing gym, gym hall, meeting rooms, and offices, together with a canteen for use by the boxing gym members.

It forms part of the Mitchels Boherbee Community Regeneration Project.

