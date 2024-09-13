Advertisement
News

Tralee bogus charity collector receives suspended sentence

Sep 13, 2024 13:35 By radiokerrynews
Tralee bogus charity collector receives suspended sentence
Share this article

A bogus charity collector from Tralee who called to houses in West Cork has been handed a suspended sentence.

John Burke of Rathoonane, Monavalley appeared for sentencing before Judge James McNulty at Bantry District Court.

The 22-year-old had been pretending to raise funds for Trócaire.

Advertisement

He had previously appeared before the judge in March when he was granted bail after he pleaded guilty to holding a collection without a proper permit.

The court heard that John Burke had been collecting money at The Mills estate in Skibbereen on July 4th last year; he had been carrying a Trócaire box and identifying himself with a false ID card.

On the same day the Tralee man was stopped while driving nearby and found to have no insurance or tax disc displayed as well as a bald tyre.

Advertisement

Inspector Emmet Daly told the court that Mr Burke had collected €154 in cash through the bogus collection which Judge James McNulty ordered to be donated to St Vincent de Paul in Skibbereen.

The judge said that a report prepared by the Probation Service indicated that Mr Burke had addiction issues that needed to be addressed and that he was also beginning to show a pattern of offending that targeted vulnerable people.

He sentenced Mr Burke to four months in prison, suspended for two years. The sentence was suspended on condition that he keeps the peace and be of good behaviour, and engages fully with the Probation Service. He was also ordered to undergo Probation Service supervision for one year.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Report finds removal of short-term rental offerings would cost Kerry economy over €72m annually
Advertisement
First homes in Black Valley now connected to high-speed fibre broadband
Carrauntoohil climber airlifted to University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

KDL Weekend Preview
Lynch to compete in All Ireland Handball Masters Singles this weekend
Pitch n Putt Preview
Relics of St Bernadette in Tralee today at Our Lady and St Brendan's Church
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus