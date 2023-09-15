Advertisement
Tralee-based company nominated for award at National Ploughing Championship

Sep 15, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee-based agricultural and biotechnology company has been nominated for an innovation award at the National Ploughing Championships.

BioAtlantis’ latest technology, Microgrow, has been shortlisted for its contribution to enhancing soil microbial activity and promoting vigorous crop establishment for commercial and organic crop growers.

This technology has received significant attention for its transformative impact on modern agriculture.

The winners of the awards will be announced at the Ploughing Championship on Tuesday.

 

