Tralee among worst in Ireland for certain pollutants in air

Tralee exceeded the daily limit for pollutants in the air on two days last year.

That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality in Ireland 2023 report.

The report says air quality in Ireland compares favourably with other European countries, but there are concerning localised issues which lead to poor air quality.

Particulate matter (PM) are tiny particles of solid or liquid suspended in the air. The EPA monitors PM10 and PM2.5, which are finer particles.

Tralee’s average readings, both mean and median, for PM10 in 2023 was among the highest in the country.

Tralee exceeded the daily limit for PM10 on two occasions last year, once in January and another in November.

The town was also among the highest in Ireland for mean and median readings of PM2.5, and the EPA says these tiny particles are inhaled deep onto the lungs and cause damage, while chronic exposure can also contribute to stroke and heart disease.

The EPA says PM levels in towns and villages, are at their highest during winter because of human activity, with increased burning of solid fuels using fires and stoves for heating.

Killarney was at the lower end of readings for both PM10 and PM2.5 during 2023.

Valentia was among the highest readings for the naturally occurring component ozone, of which long-term exposure can cause a reduction in lung capacity and worsen heart disease.

Valentia exceeded the hourly limit for ozone on two occasions in 2023, on consecutive days in June.

The EPA says using less solid fuel to heat our homes, making homes more energy efficient, and reducing the use of cars can contribute towards achieving clean air targets that come into effect in 2026.