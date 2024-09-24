Advertisement
News

Tralee among worst in Ireland for certain pollutants in air

Sep 24, 2024 12:20 By radiokerrynews
Tralee among worst in Ireland for certain pollutants in air
Share this article

Tralee exceeded the daily limit for pollutants in the air on two days last year.

That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality in Ireland 2023 report.

The report says air quality in Ireland compares favourably with other European countries, but there are concerning localised issues which lead to poor air quality.

Advertisement

Particulate matter (PM) are tiny particles of solid or liquid suspended in the air. The EPA monitors PM10 and PM2.5, which are finer particles.

Tralee’s average readings, both mean and median, for PM10 in 2023 was among the highest in the country.

Tralee exceeded the daily limit for PM10 on two occasions last year, once in January and another in November.

Advertisement

The town was also among the highest in Ireland for mean and median readings of PM2.5, and the EPA says these tiny particles are inhaled deep onto the lungs and cause damage, while chronic exposure can also contribute to stroke and heart disease.

The EPA says PM levels in towns and villages, are at their highest during winter because of human activity, with increased burning of solid fuels using fires and stoves for heating.

Killarney was at the lower end of readings for both PM10 and PM2.5 during 2023.

Advertisement

Valentia was among the highest readings for the naturally occurring component ozone, of which long-term exposure can cause a reduction in lung capacity and worsen heart disease.

Valentia exceeded the hourly limit for ozone on two occasions in 2023, on consecutive days in June.

The EPA says using less solid fuel to heat our homes, making homes more energy efficient, and reducing the use of cars can contribute towards achieving clean air targets that come into effect in 2026.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Self-catering accommodation providers accuse government of leaving industry in limbo with delay in regulation
Advertisement
Council says every effort being made to allow Valentia Ferry operate this weekend
Kerry small businesses encouraged to enter 2025 National Small Business Awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry FC Cup Final to be played at Tolka Park
Kerry FC report clean bill of health ahead of Finn Harps clash
Mullins, Donnelly and Tector drafted into emerging Ireland squad
Council says every effort being made to allow Valentia Ferry operate this weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus