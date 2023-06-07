Tralee among most affordable place for college students to live

Tralee is among the more affordable places for college students to live.

That’s according to research by Switcher.ie, a price comparison and switching service.

It analysed the cheapest places to study in Ireland and the monthly costs of university in each town this year.

Advertisement

Tralee ranked middle of the table, with students needing on average €1,325 per month for bills and social activities.

Dublin costs was the most expensive at €1,730 monthly, while Letterkenny was the cheapest at €1,088 per month.

This survey found soaring inflation has meant student budgets have been hit hard, with rents, utilities, food and entertainment costs increasing.

Advertisement

Switcher.ie analysed a range of student costs and ranked Ireland's student towns from cheapest to most expensive.

It found students going to college in Tralee, eligible for free tuition fees, can expect to fork out on average of €14,928 this year, while it'll cost international students around €25,428 annually.

Average student accommodation in Kerry’s capital town costs €564 this year, while utilities were €82 and groceries came in at €183.

Advertisement

Third-level students in Tralee spend €135 on transport which was among the lowest nationally, while the town was the cheapest for student entertainment coming in at €306, and €55 is being spent at gyms, the highest nationally for this category.