Train services from Kerry disrupted today

Train services from Kerry to Dublin are to be affected by rail works this weekend.

Iarnrod Eireann has reminded the public of rail works affecting Heuston to Cork / Kerry / Limerick today.

Advertisement

On Saturday bus transfers will be in operation between Portlaoise and Thurles due to line works, affecting services between Heuston and Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Advertisement

Services will operate to a revised schedule, and customers are advised to check times and book travel in advance at www.irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app.

Iarnrod Eireann says it wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused by these essential works.