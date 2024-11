Train services on the Mallow to Tralee line have resumed, after being suspended this morning after a person was struck by a train near Killarney.

The incident happened just before 10.30am.

Irish Rail had suspended services between Tralee and Mallow following the serious incident; the service was replaced by a bus service for a time.

However, Irish Rail confirmed that services on the Mallow to Tralee line resumed around 2pm.